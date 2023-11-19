Alvaro Fidalgo has had impressive football growth since his arrival at America club in July 2021. Thanks to his good performance, the midfielder from Oviedo is on the radar of some important European soccer teams.
According to the portal Aztec Sports, Celta de Vigo is one of the clubs that are closely following the Spanish midfielder. Fidalgo, 26 years old, has appreciated over the years and the Celtistas would have to spend a significant amount of money to add him to their ranks.
According to figures from the Transfermarkt portal, Fidalgo’s letter has an approximate market value of 7 million euros. Fidalgo has a contract with the Águilas until June 2026, so América could request a higher figure.
Fidalgo can play as a central midfielder and attacking midfielder. The midfielder would go on to compete for the position at Celta with Fran Beltrán, Carlos Dotor, Hugo Sotelo, Williot Swedberg and Luca de la Torre.
So far, América has not received a formal offer from the Spanish team and it is currently unknown if the azulcrema squad is willing to leave one of its figures.
If Fidalgo left, América would be left with Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sánchez and Santiago Naveda to cover that position.
#million #Celta #Vigo #pay #Álvaro #Fidalgo