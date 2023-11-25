Club América is waiting to meet its rival in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament and will know once the Play-In takes place between Club León and Santos Laguna, so that they will face each other this Thursday, December 30. November and Sunday December 3
The azulcrema team led by André Jardine They are on an important streak of 16 games without losing, as they have not fallen in Liga MX since Matchday 1 of this tournament. In addition, they are renewed with the recovery of almost their entire squad thanks to the break of around three weeks.
While this is happening, the journalist from TUDN, Gibran Araigedid not hesitate to share information about the left back of Santos Laguna, Omar Camposwho is wanted by the Águilas and is expected to join the Coapa ranks for Clausura 2024.
It is worth remembering that for months now, there has been speculation about the arrival of the Warriors player and it seems that they are finally going to do something in the capital to reinforce an area that they need.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With the arrival of Fields the team will have that generational change that they need, since the seniority of Luis Fuentes makes us think of another long-term element, in the same way, Salvador Reyes He will have more competition, since he has not been able to fill the eyes of the coaching staff.
In this way, the 21-year-old player has a value of 5 million euros In the portal TransfermarktWell, for being very young, he already has a good run through the First Division as a starter, therefore that figure could be even higher so that the Laguna board is convinced to let their jewel go.
#million #America #pay #Omar #Campos