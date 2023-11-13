Guido Rodríguez is, without a doubt, one of the best players to have passed through Club América in recent years. The Argentine midfielder arrived in Coapa in July 2017 and immediately became a key piece for the Águilas.
With this squad he won the 2018 Apertura tournament of the MX League, the 2019 Copa MX Clausura and the 2019 Champion of Champions. Thanks to his great performances, he caught the attention of Real Betis and signed with this squad in January 2020.
After a difficult first few months, Guido adapted to the LaLiga style of play and became an important element for the Betis team, with which he won the 2022 Copa del Rey.
The Argentine team, which won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, continues to attract the attention of important teams in Europe. According to the most recent reports, Rodríguez is in the eye of Manchester United, of the Premier League.
If the negotiation is completed, America would receive a percentage of the operation. According to information from commentator Andrés Vaca, the Águilas still own 30% of Guido’s face.
If the sale of the Argentine midfielder were closed at 29 million euros, as estimated by the Transfermarkt portal, the Azulcremas would receive around 8.7 million.
Obviously that figure will vary depending on the final agreement between the Red Devils and the Heliópolis team.
