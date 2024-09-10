Hundreds of thousands of perfectly packaged ecstasy pills arrived on the island of Ibiza hidden in the false bottom of specially equipped vehicles. Their drivers travelled the more than 1,500 kilometres that separate the Netherlands from Barcelona or Valencia, where they boarded the ferries that leave daily for Ibiza. There they unloaded the drugs that were ready to be distributed, sold and flood the leisure market. A Civil Guard operation has dismantled a criminal organisation that imported and distributed synthetic drugs on the island and has arrested nine people. Investigators have seized more than a million ecstasy pills, the largest haul ever seized in Spain.

The Operation Adriatic The investigation was carried out by the Civil Guard in collaboration with the police of Italy, the nationality of several of those arrested. According to the head colonel of the Civil Guard in the Balearic Islands, Alejandro Hernández, the investigation began between the end of April and the beginning of May when several operations carried out on the island confirmed the existence of an organisation that was introducing drugs into the island of Ibiza through people who drove vehicles with false bottoms from the Netherlands. As part of the investigation operation on the border with France, specifically in Irún, the investigators stopped a vehicle that “had made a suspicious enough journey” from the Netherlands. During the search of the vehicle, 25 kilos of synthetic drugs were found hidden in a false bottom.

After identifying the members of the network, arrests and searches were carried out. Nine people were arrested, five of them Italian, one Dutch and three Spanish. They were placed at the disposal of the investigating court number 3 of Palma, which sent seven of them to prison, while the remaining two were released on bail. During the searches, eight of them in Ibiza and two in Benalmádena, one million ecstasy pills weighing 357 kilos, 212 kilos of ketamine, 73 kilos of MDMA, 20 kilos of cocaine and 21 kilos of pink cocaine were found. Ten kilos of hashish and six kilos of marijuana were also seized, totalling more than 700 kilos of drugs in total. The Civil Guard estimates that the value of the entire shipment could exceed 25 million euros.

“The largest quantity of drugs was found in one of the homes searched in Ibiza, and three vehicles with hidden bottoms were also seized, where there were also substances,” explained Hernández, who stressed that the detainees belong to an international criminal organisation run by Italian citizens based in Ibiza, who were helped by the Spanish and Dutch citizens arrested. The chief colonel has expressed his desire for the members of the group to be sentenced, unlike what happened with those arrested by the Dragon Ball Operationin which 18 kilos of methamphetamine were seized, and they were released due to a judicial error. “I hope that doesn’t happen this time,” he said.