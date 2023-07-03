After the arrival of the Colombian attacker, Julian Quinones to Club América, there would be a team from Saudi Arabia that would try to seduce the Eagles for its player, Henry Martinand it is that his team’s top scorer in the past tournament and the current one selected from Mexico in the Gold Cup has stood out in the last year.
Thus, according to information from the journalist Ekrem Konurthe cream-blue striker would be on the radar of a team in Saudi Arabia, although he did not reveal which team it is, but it would be a million-dollar offer.
And it is that after the signing of Quinonesthe American fans are excited that two of the best attackers in Mexican soccer could come together and thus have an exceptional attack in search of the 14th First Division trophy.
On the other hand, if the proposal came to fruition, the whole of Coapa who, according to the site Salary Sportshe pays 25 million pesos a yearan approximation could be given that the Mexican would win double or even triple of it being in Arabia, depending on which group is looking for it. Since celebrities like N’Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzemaamong many others They have been here and could even be your companions.
It is worth mentioning that the Arab league has closely followed the Mexican league in recent years, several players have even emigrated from Mexico to that country, even just a few months ago jonathan rodriguezcurrent player azulcrema became part of Al Nassr leaving the Machine for the juicy offer that they came to propose.
