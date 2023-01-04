THERE ARE NO OFFERS FOR LUIS CHÁVEZ 😔

Armando Martínez, president of Pachuca, pointed out that there are still no offers for Luis Chávez. Regarding the Concachampios, he said that everyone has the illusion of winning it and going to the Club World Cup. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/A2qeXcqe88

— CENTRAL FOX MX (@CentralFOXMX) January 3, 2023