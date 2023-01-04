The Monterrey Football Club wanted to give the bell of the Clausura 2023 tournament by getting a bomb signing, in this case they wanted to close the signing of the sensational Mexican player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Luis Chavez.
The Tuzos de Pachuca player scored a great goal for Mexico’s history in the World Cups and he wants to go play European football, so he would not be entirely satisfied with his arrival at the Sultana del Norte in despite the fact that the whole of the Gang would disburse 7 million dollars for your services.
One of the great objectives of the Gang for the Clausura 2023, is the hiring of Luis Chavez. The Mexican midfielder, who looked like the best of the Tricolor in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is the footballer he would be looking for Victor Manuel Vucetich for the next tournament and strengthen their midfield.
However, that does not mean that chavez have a secure future with the Monterrey team, as there was interest from some European teams in him. Such is the case of Bayer Leverkusenwhich became a trend during the match between Mexico and Saudi Arabia, having launched a tweet, although after that situation the subject was no longer discussed.
However, Armando Martinezpresident of the Tuzos de Pachuca, confirmed that they received a formal offer from Rayados to sign Luis Chavezhowever, the player wishes to emigrate to a European club.
“We did receive one from Monterrey, but his wish is to continue in Pachuca or go to Europe”, said the director of the Tuzos to Clear brand. “At the moment we have no offers for Luis Chávez in Europe”.
chavez He is the only Mexican national team that increased its value after the World Cup and has a market value of 8 million dollars for the specialized site transfer markt; He has a contract with Tuzos until 2025.
