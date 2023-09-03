Club de Fútbol Monterrey is going through a very difficult moment because they have lost their center forwards: Rodrigo Aguirre, German Berterame and Rogelio Funes Moriall of them due to injury and require reinforcing the position, since the uncertainty when the three of them can be 100% together is great.
Just this Friday, September 1, before the closing of the transfer market in Europe, the whole of the Gang was able to finalize the signing of Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona from Sevilla who came to reinforce the offensive on the wings.
Meanwhile, the board is exploring the possibility of signing one of the American jewels, it is the striker of Mexican origin and international with the United States, as well as a goalscorer for the cincinnati, Brandon Vazqueza player who was already in the orbit of Chivas last season.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, the Monterrey board of directors sent a million-dollar offer to the FC Cincinnati by 6.5 million dollars and there is optimism that the signing can be closed once the North American team has an opening to let their youth team out.
This season, the young striker has played 28 games and has scored 13 goals as well as two assists. The striker could shine in the past League Cup 2023 where he could score on more than one occasion.
