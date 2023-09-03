🚨🤠 EXC. Monterrey has launched a verbal offer to Cincinnati for Brandon Vazquez.

🔴 The offer would be around 6.5 million dollars and Rayados awaits a counter offer from Cincinnati to advance the negotiations.

🔵 There is optimism for his possible signing.

🔵 At the moment, MLS has NOT allowed… pic.twitter.com/kw67kq6xaB

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) September 2, 2023