After being one of the most outstanding players in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Tuzo midfielder Luis Chávez hoped that after his good performances the offers from European teams would not wait, however, it seems to be the opposite or at least This is what Armando Martínez, president of Pachuca, commented in an interview for Fox Sports.
“”There hasn’t been anything for Luis Chávez, but hey, he’s a great player. There’s still enough time left for the market to close and we’ll see what happens. Competing against teams from South America is extremely important, although playing against MLS is also It’s important. We have to give Mexican players more opportunities.”
– Armando Martinez, president of Pachuca
Faced with all this situation, there is a Liga MX team that does not give up and insists on his signing, and after learning of this, they would return to the charge for the Mexican with an irresistible offer for the beautiful airosa group.
The Rayados are the team that appears on the radar and raises its hand for the player, and they are willing to pay a large amount to take over the services of the talented player.
It is mentioned that the offer that the Rayados would have put on the table would be around 7 million dollarsthe same offer that would have been rejected by the Tuzo team, since they estimate the value of the player in 10 million dollars.
And it is expected that the albiazules will increase the figure to an amount close to what the people of Hidalgo are asking for to finalize the signing, without a doubt they will be key hours for the development of this possible transfer, which if the Rayados were made would be taking over one of the best players that Liga MX has.
#milliondollar #offer #prepared #Rayados #Luis #Chávez
Leave a Reply