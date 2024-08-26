According to the criteria of

As detailed News Channel 8 In a report, the National Park Service nonprofit will receive a US$100,000,000 grant that will directly impact the more than 60 national parks in the United Stateswhere the country’s native local fauna and flora are preserved.

The sum of money corresponds to a donation from one of the world’s leading philanthropic foundationsLilly Endowment Inc., headquartered in Indianapolis.

The money will be used for supply the more than 400 protected areas with different resources by the National Parks Foundation, since Within its preservation system are included national parks, monuments, historical sites and other places in the United States where native species are preserved.

The National Park Foundation described the donation as the largest in its history to benefit America’s protected parks. The money came amid a campaign by the organization to raise funds to support the parks.

Yosemite National Park. Photo:Instagram (@yosemitenps) Share

The most iconic national parks in the United States

As mentioned The United States is a country that has many National Parks and protected natural areas.For this reason, it has many outstanding areas of the country ideal for lovers of nature and outdoor activities.

Among its national parks are the emblematic ones Montana’s Yellowstone, where you can see impressive animals such as the bison or visit its famous geysers and hot springs; there is also Yosemite National Park in Californiaa mecca for climbers and a beautiful place where its waterfalls, meadows and redwood forests stand out, among other things. A third on this list that cannot be missed is the Grand Canyon National Park, Arizonaone of the most recognized parks in the United States and the world for its magnitude and impressive landscapes.