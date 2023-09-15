Thousands of invasive species around the world are causing more than $423 billion in estimated losses to the global economy each year by damaging nature, harming food systems and threatening human health, a recent scientific report found.

Costs have quadrupled at least every decade since 1970, according to the report, which was based on data from 2019. Researchers cautioned that these estimates were conservative because of the challenges involved in tallying all the effects.

In recent centuries, humans have intentionally and unintentionally introduced more than 37,000 species to places outside their natural ranges as the world has become more interconnected, the report states. More than 3,500 are considered invasive because they are harmful to their new ecosystems.

Non-endemic invasive species were a major factor in 60 percent of recorded plant and animal extinctions, says the report, prepared by the United Nations Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

“We are seeing unprecedented increases in the number of exotic species around the world,” said Helen Roy, an ecologist and one of the leaders of the study. “There are about 200 new exotic species every year. And yes, with those types of figures, we will also see the impacts increase.”

The report was brought together by 86 experts from 49 countries, drawing on thousands of studies and contributions from indigenous peoples and local communities.

Invasive species can seriously damage food systems. For example, the Caribbean false mussel has damaged key fisheries in India.

Invasions can also harm human health. Mosquitoes that transmit malaria, dengue or the Zika virus have become invasive around the world.

“Normally poor communities suffer the most,” said Aníbal Pauchard, another leader of the evaluation. “At the same time, with climate change, you’re going to see mosquitoes reaching higher latitudes, you know? Arriving, for example, in New York.”

Invasive species also make ecosystems more vulnerable by reducing the biodiversity that makes them resilient to diseases and other threats.

Islands are particularly vulnerable. The number of non-endemic invasive species exceeds the number of native species on more than a quarter of the world’s islands.

That became vividly clear last month when wildfires in Hawaii, fueled by invasive non-endemic grasses and higher temperatures, killed at least 115 people. In recent years, invasive grasses have caused other deadly fires in Chile and Australia.

In December, almost all countries in the world agreed to reduce the introduction and establishment of invasive species by at least half.

The cost of not acting is high. Once a species becomes established, especially in marine environments, getting rid of it is often very expensive or even impossible.

“The problem is growing and is a serious threat to the quality of life of millions of people around the world,” said Peter Stoett, another of those responsible for the report. But it is also, he added, “a manageable problem if the investment and commitment are there.”

By: MANUELA ANDREONI