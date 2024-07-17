The chaos that was generated at the entrance of the 2024 Copa America finalwhich left thousands of criticisms and complaints, continues to be the talk of the town, as a Colombian family filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Hard Rock Stadium and Conmebol because, although they had tickets to see the new stadium, they never entered.

This is just one of the cases that are coming to light after the situation that occurred in one of the most renowned scenarios of USA. Now the organizers are facing legal action.

Jackie Martinez She was one of the thousands of Colombian fans who were eager to see the long-awaited final between Argentina and the tricolor team. The woman spent more than 4,000 dollars (15,992,480 Colombian pesos) on tickets for herself, her husband and her parents.

Disorder at the entrance to the Hard Rock Stadium for Colombia vs. Argentina.

However, due to the chaos that occurred at the entrance to Hard Rock Stadium, which caused the game to be postponed, Jackie Martinez and her family They never made it into the stadium to watch the game.

The dream of this group of fans was thwarted and is now suing the organizers.

Million-dollar lawsuit

According to the channel NBC 6 South Florida, The affected woman is asking for compensation of 50,000 dollars (199,906,000 Colombian pesos).

We pay for the tickets, it’s unfair

“We paid for the tickets, it’s unfair,” Jackie Martinez said in Telemundo.

Irwin Ast, the lawyer representing the Colombian family, told the media that what happened was due to “negligence” and that “Ms. Martinez was devastated, her family was devastated.”

He also said in an interview with Telemundo that “selling tickets and then denying access is illegal.” The lawyer also said that Conmebol and the stadium organisers failed to ensure a safe environment for the people who had paid.

Colombia selection

And he recalled: “The morning after the game, she called me and asked me what she could do, and I said, ‘Yes, you can do something to reclaim the money you lost and also the experience you lost.'”

Part of the lawsuit filed, which was published by NBC 6 South Florida says: “The illegal entry of people into the stadium was a foreseeable consequence of the defendant’s failure to implement adequate crowd control measures.security protocols and entry verification processes.”

Neither the Hard Rock Stadium nor Conmebol have responded to this request.

‘Hundreds of world-class events’: Hard Rock Stadium’s statement



The Hard Rock Stadium due to the situation that occurred in the America Cup and which has received thousands of complaints by the organization, issued an important statement.

“Hard Rock Stadium has safely hosted hundreds of world-class events in its 37-year historyincluding Super Bowls, major international soccer matches, Formula 1, NFL and college football, major concert tours and other global events.”

He added: “At each of them, security was a joint effort between the organizer, local law enforcement agencies and the venue.”

Hard Rock Stadium.

In the statement, the venue’s owners said that “the agencies met regularly in daily briefings on security throughout the month-long game.”

“Hard Rock Stadium implemented, and in many cases exceeded, Conmebol’s safety recommendations throughout the tournament and the final,” he emphasized.

He said: “As we do after all major events, we will evaluate the protocols and processes implemented in all aspects of stadium operations.”

We will not make any further comments.

He added, “We remain grateful to law enforcement officers and stadium staff who worked to prioritize the safety of all attendees despite the unprecedented scale of aggressive and unlawful behavior displayed by a subset of rebel fanatics”.

“We will not make any further comments.“, he concluded.

Hard Rock Stadium statement

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist Latest News from EL TIEMPO

