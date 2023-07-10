Monday, July 10, 2023
The million-dollar fines at Wimbledon: obscene language, the most punished

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
0
The million-dollar fines at Wimbledon: obscene language, the most punished

Wimbledon

Wimbledon.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

Wimbledon.

The organization of the tournament has been hard on its protagonists.

the tournament of Wimbledon imposed a total of 15,000 euros in fines during the first week of the tournament.

All of them were collected in the men’s draw, while there was no punishable offense in the women’s.
The harmed

Five male tennis players were sanctioned; the one that more, Daniel Evans, who received a fine of 4,000 euros for “obscene language”, the same reason for which they were sanctioneds Zizou Bergs (1,500 euros), Alex de Minaur (3,500 euros) and Alexander Zverev (3,000 euros).

The French Arthur Phils, who lost against the Spanish Alexander Davidovichwas sanctioned with a fine of 3,000 euros for “abuse of racket or equipment”.

Photo:

André Pichette. efe

Last year, the biggest sanctioned player in the tournament was the Australian nick kyrgioswho had to pay 17,000 euros in fines for, among other things, obscene language and for spitting on the public.

The man from Canberra was unable to compete this year due to a last-minute wrist problem.

EFE

