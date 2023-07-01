Fifty miles south of the US border, an area of ​​dusty brush could determine the future of Arizona. As the State’s two main water sources, groundwater and the Colorado River, shrink due to drought, climate change and overuse, officials are considering one last hydrological hope: building a plant in Mexico to extract sea salt and then funneling that water hundreds of miles, much of it uphill, to Phoenix.

The construction of a desalination plant in Mexico has been discussed for years in Arizona. But now, a $5 billion project proposed by an Israeli company is under serious consideration, an indication of how concerns about water are unsettling policymakers across the American West.

On 1st June, The State announced that the Phoenix area, the fastest growing region in the United States, it does not have enough groundwater to support all the future housing that has already been approved. Cities that want to build more projects would have to find new sources of water.

Last year, lawmakers gave the Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority $1 billion to find new water sources. Chuck Podolak, its director, said that any project that gets built “will seem crazy and ambitious—until it’s complete. And that’s our story in Arizona.”

Israel gets more than 60 percent of its drinking water from the Mediterranean. But Arizona is landlocked. The water from Mexico would have to travel about 200 miles, climbing more than 2,000 feet along the way, to reach Phoenix.

The plant would flood the northern Sea of ​​Cortez with residual brine, threatening one of Mexico’s most productive fisheries. It would carve a highway-sized corridor through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, a UNESCO site in Arizona established to protect a fragile desert ecosystem. And the water would cost about 10 times more than Colorado River water. Instead, environmentalists say the state should have fewer gardens, fewer swimming pools, and perhaps fewer houses.

Arizona’s proposed source of salvation is Puerto Peñasco, a city of 60,000 an hour south of the border. It’s a strip of luxury villas and condominium buildings, facing smooth beaches that overlook turquoise waters. Tourists from Phoenix make up the bulk of the visitors.

But a third of the population lives in poverty. Puerto Peñasco cannot provide enough potable water for its own residents. IDE Technologies, the Israeli company, has said it would supply Puerto Peñasco with some potable water as part of its proposal.

Héctor Acosta Félix, director of the local water provider, said some type of desalination project is vital to the City’s future.

Desalination sucks water from the sea, pushing it under high pressure through a series of membranes to filter out the salt. Every 100 liters of seawater produces about 50 liters of drinking water and another 50 liters of brine that has a salt content that is approximately twice that of seawater. IDE would release that brine into the sea.

In the open sea, the residual brine can be quickly dispersed. But because Puerto Peñasco is a long, shallow bay, the effects could be concentrated and harm plankton that form the bottom of the food chain, said Nélida Barajas Acosta, director of an environmental group called CEDO Intercultural. More than half of the fishing in Mexico takes place in the Sea of ​​Cortez.

“The water goes to the US, but the environmental impacts stay in Mexico,” Barajas said.

CHRISTOPHER FLAVELLE

The New York Times