Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Bermuda, Liechtenstein, Panama, Switzerland, Andorra, China…..Camargo Correa, which was the third largest construction company in Brazil -8,782 euros in net income in 2014- wove an intricate financial network with tentacles in eight countries to channel the payment of illegal commissions to executives of the state oil company of the South American country Petrobras.

This is confirmed by documents to which EL PAÍS has had access and which reveal new details about the operation of this corrupt scheme, its concealment tricks and the tangle of front men, fictitious companies and encrypted accounts to move dirty money.

After delving into the secrets of the organization, a judge from Andorra – a country shielded until 2017 by bank secrecy – has prosecuted the former director of the construction company Fernando Días for money laundering; to the company with which the firm has operated since 2018, Mover; and three subsidiaries of this Brazilian conglomerate that the Justice of the Pyrenean country has been investigating since 2017.

The magistrate has also prosecuted the bank that allegedly collaborated in designing the labyrinthine financial concealment gear, Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), a small entity more than 8,000 kilometers away from the headquarters of the Brazilian company. The judge has prosecuted eight of its former directors, including one of its former top shareholders, Higini Cierco.

Camargo Correa moved 100 million in this bank between 2008 and 2011.

The tennis club

To understand this history of briefcases and politics, we have to go back to July 2015. A federal court in Curitiba (Brazil) ruled that between 1998 and 2014 Camargo Correa was part of a corrupt cartel with four other Latin American construction giants to share out public contract awards. Petrobras, a mass that last year posted a record profit of 33,023 million.

Baptized as the G-5 or Tennis Club, the members of this secret group, to which the firms Odebrecht, Oas, Andrade Gutierrez and Queiroz Galvao also belonged, disbursed 3% bribes to state energy executives. And that is where the hermetic financial mechanism known as the “club game rules” comes into play to hide the flow of capital. Rules that always had a common element: the signing of simulated contracts with shell companies, the issuance of false invoices and the use of encrypted third-party bank accounts.

Only through one of its derivatives, the instrumental company Sw shoutern investment from the Cayman Islands, Camargo Correa moved 20.6 million between 2007 and 2010. And he transferred part of these funds through Switzerland to the pocket of José Sergio de Oliveira Machado, Brazilian former congressman and president until 2014 of Transpetro, a subsidiary of the public oil company.

Another key in the gear was the Panamanian company Desarrollo Lanzarote, which channeled 3.4 million that also ended up in a shell company on behalf of an HSBC account in the Swiss country controlled by Sergio Firmeza Machado, son of the aforementioned former president of Petrobras. “[Sergio Firmeza] He acted as a straw man for his father to receive bribes ”, the investigations conclude.

The mechanism also resorted to so-called hurt you, illegal money changers who collect cash funds from Brazilian businesses and companies and who would have been used to erase the trail of bribes. Through his constellation of opaque accounts in the BPA, Camargo Correa compensated funds – a laundering system – to these money changers. Due to its invisible structure of the hurt you 48 million circulated.

BPA Serveis, a subsidiary of the Andorran financial institution led by Cristina Lozano, was also part of the corrupt mechanism, according to the judge. The company moved 32 million of criminal origin. And he charged Camargo Correa a commission of $300,000 in 2008 “for participating in this criminal activity as a front company interposed by putting his own corporate bank account at the service of Camargo Correa as a bridge account,” according to the magistrate, who points directly to the heart of this entity. which was intervened in March 2015 for an alleged crime involving funds from criminal groups.

And it is that its majority shareholder, Higini Cierco, appeared as a representative in an encrypted account in the name of General Intervention (the BPA itself) together with the former general director Joan Miquel Prats, who supposedly moved part of the funds of the Brazilian construction company in the Pyrenean country to hide the origin of the money. The deposit in question came to register 1.6 million. “They did not carry out any due diligence measure, neither simplified nor reinforced nor of any kind,” charges the magistrate, who accuses the bank and its former managers of creating fictitious contracts to justify the transfers.

The investigations also maintain that the leadership of the BPA knew since March 2009 that the directors of Camargo Correa had been arrested for illicit association, money laundering and illegal financing of parties and they did not notify the authorities of the Pyrenean country. “They cooperated with the defense of Camargo Correa,” charges the judge.

Camargo Correa assures that “there is no lawsuit against the company” in Andorra and considers that the investigation in this country affects a former executive who disassociated himself from the company “almost a decade ago.” “All the assets of Constructora Camargo Correa are duly registered in their accounting books,” the firm settles through a spokesperson.

Together with the former director of the construction company prosecuted in Andorra, Fernando Dias, the focus of the investigation in the Pyrenean country also initially pointed to the former executive of the firm Pietro Francesco Giavina, now deceased. The two were arrested in 2009 in the Castillo de Arena case, which investigated a network of bribes and campaign financing in exchange for awards in Peru and Brazil. The Supreme Court of the latter country closed the case in 2011 after annulling the wiretaps that supported the accusations.

with his modus operando, Camargo Correa – a conglomerate that came to have a presence in 22 countries with ramifications in the energy industry, ports and airports, merged with the also Brazilian Odebrecht. A giant that convulsed the foundations of Latin America after confessing that it had allocated 682 million to buy the wills of officials, presidents and prime ministers of 12 countries.

The former owner of the bank: “We are being victims of a general cause” Higini Cierco, the majority exactionist of Banca Privada d’Andorrra (BPA), criticizes that a judge in this country has prosecuted him for money laundering for allegedly collaborating in the design of the financial framework used by the Brazilian construction company Camargo Correa to pay commissions in exchange of public awards. “We are being victims of a practice of inquisitio generalis, of a general cause in the form of a fishing expedition [búsqueda no específica de información incriminatoria]which intends to tarnish the reputation of the BPA, a bank that was illegally intervened and whose intervention affected hundreds of families”.

Cierco estimates that the Camargo Correa case was resolved “almost ten years ago” by the Brazilian Justice and by the agreement that the authorities of this country reached with the construction company and considers that it is prescribed.

The majority taxpayer denies irregularities, such as the fact that the bank created fictitious contracts for its clients to justify the transfers. “We have neither promoted it nor tolerated it.” And he defends the role of the former executives of the entity. “The directors and owners of BPA acted with exquisite respect for the rules. As long as it is carried out in accordance with the law, it is among the functions of a bank to facilitate its clients the creation of commercial structures for the development of their businesses, ”he ditch.

Despite the forcefulness of the indictment, Cierco indicates that the BPA always complied with the requirements to prevent money laundering and frames the intervention of the financial institution in March 2015 in “political reasons, originating in Spain and completely unrelated to the BPA” .

