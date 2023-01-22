To know

“My well-being is only possible when I recognize my unity with all the people of the world, without exception.” (Leo Tolstoy). In a living organism its parts are alive as long as they remain together. When God created man according to his image and likeness, he included the unity that exists in the three divine Persons, united with God and others in love. When man sinned, he broke that unity. Jesus Christ restored it with an eternal Covenant between God and man. For this he founded the Church, so that each one enters into communion with God.

However, some misusing their freedom decided to separate from the Church. For example, in the 11th century, the Orthodox Church; in the 16th century the Anglican church in England or the Protestant in Europe. The Catholic Church invites you to pray to the Lord asking for the unity of Christians. Especially, from January 18 to 25 of each year.

A gentleman had a neighbor who murmured against the Catholic Church because of the scandalous news she read. One day the man passed by on the street, and the neighbor commented something unpleasant about the Church. The man pointed to the fallen fruits of an apple tree and asked him: “Do you know why those apples fell?” The lady answered: “Well, because they are rotten.” The man concluded: “If there are some bad apples that have fallen, do you think that the ones that are hanging are also rotten and that the apple tree is worthless? In every society there are bad members. The Church is the greatest society, it is a wonderful tree. But it must not be judged by the fruits that have fallen from it, but by those that remain in it.

The Magi of the Birth are represented with different clothes and mounts: on horseback, on a camel and on an elephant, meaning different towns. Pope Francis suggests that although we are different, we must go together with the same desire: to adore the Lord. And end the journey all together, in the same house, humbly prostrating ourselves in adoration, leaving pride behind as an obstacle to communion.

