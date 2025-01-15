The Millennium Group Management fund has raised a 1.02% stake in the Merlin Properties Socimi, a percentage that is valued at more than 61 million euros at market prices.

According to the latest official records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), The fund based in Wilmington, United States, has declared this participation through financial instruments.

According to the CNMV, Banco Santander is the first shareholder of the real estate company, with 22.6% of the capital, in which Nortia Capital is also present with 6.2%; BlackRock with 5.1% and DWS Investment with 3.1%.

The shares of the SOCIMI have closed today’s session with a rise of 5.19% to stand at 10.94 euros per share after learning yesterday that the tax changes for SOCIMIs announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will affect only to residential ones.

Specifically, the Executive wants to change the regime of tax advantages that these real estate investment companies have so that they only apply to the promotion of affordable rental housing