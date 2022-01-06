The so-called millennium bug that caused fear worldwide in 1999 has still struck mercilessly at the Honda car brand. At least, sort of: more than 21 years later, the systems of various models jumped back in terms of time indication to 2002 instead of 2022.











Contrary to the dreaded millennium bug, this is not a global problem, but a number of Honda models that the navigation systems think it is 2002.

Several owners have reported the same issue on a number of forums, such as the Honda CR-V Owner’s Club and on the well-known discussion platform reddit. The problem concerns cars from 2004 to 2012. According to the owners, date and time cannot be manually adjusted.

Also in Great Britain

The reported errors come from the US, Canada and the UK. It is not known whether Dutch Hondas were also affected. The owners of the cars report that their navigation systems work just fine, as do the other functions. Honda told the US site jalopnik that the company is aware of the issue and is investigating possible countermeasures.

An affected Honda CR-V owner also contacted Honda and was told that ‘the issue will persist from January 2022 to August 2022 and will then be automatically corrected’. According to jalopnik the error can be attributed to how GPS systems measure time and how the software is coded.

Remember the millennium bug? Nearly all computer specialists were completely wrong in the late 1990s when they predicted a total crash of the Internet as soon as the year 1999 would turn into 2000. That much-feared crash never happened.



