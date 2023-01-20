Cape Canaveral. Astronomers have published a gigantic study of the galactic plane of the Milky Way. The new dataset contains a staggering 3.32 billion celestial objects, possibly the largest such catalog yet.

The data for this unprecedented survey was taken with the Dark Energy Chamber, built by the US Department of Energy, at the NSF’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, a program of Noirlab.

Shown in remarkable detail, most of these Milky Way objects are stars. The count also includes small, distant galaxies that may have been mistaken for individual bodies.

It’s like taking a group photo and being able to distinguish not only each individual, but also the color of their shirt, said lead researcher Andrew Saydjari, a doctoral candidate in physics at Harvard University.

“Despite many hours of looking at images containing tens of thousands of stars, I’m not sure my mind has grasped the magnitude of these numbers,” he added in an email.

This latest survey now covers 6.5 percent of the night sky, according to the researchers. It includes the results of a survey published in 2017 that cataloged 2 billion celestial bodies, mostly stars.

With hundreds of billions of stars in the Milky Way, the cosmic catalog is sure to grow. No further updates are planned for this particular survey, Saydjari noted, but upcoming telescopes will tackle even larger areas of the sky.

The Milky Way contains hundreds of billions of stars, brilliant star-forming regions, and towering dark clouds of dust and gas. Imaging and cataloging these objects for study is a Herculean task, but a recently released astronomical data set, known as the second data release from the Dark Energy Camera Plane Survey (DECaPS2), reveals an astonishing number of these objects in unprecedented detail.

The study DECaPS2, which took two years to complete and produced more than 10 terabytes of data from 21,400 individual exposures, identified approximately 3.32 billion objects, arguably the largest catalog of its kind compiled to date.

This unprecedented collection was captured by the Dark Energy Camera (Decam) instrument on the telescope Victor M. Blanco of 4 meters of the Inter-American Observatory of Cerro Tololo (CTIO), program of the Noirlab of the NSF. The observatory is a constellation of international astronomical telescopes located on top of that mountain, in Chile, at an altitude of 2,200 meters, a point that offers astronomers an unparalleled view of the southern celestial hemisphere, which allowed the camera to capture the southern galactic plane in such detail.

DECaPS2 is a survey of the plane of the Milky Way as seen from the southern sky taken at optical and near-infrared wavelengths. The first data set was published in 2017, and with the addition of the new version of them, the study now covers 6.5 percent of the night sky and spans a staggering 130 degrees longitude. Although it may seem modest, this is equivalent to 13,000 times the angular area of ​​the full Moon.

The data set is available to the entire scientific community and is hosted at Noirlab’s Astro Data Lab, which is part of the Community Science and Data Center. The Legacy Survey Viewer, the World Wide Telescope and Aladin allow interactive access to images through a web browser.

Most of the stars and dust in the Milky Way are found in its disk – the bright band that runs across this image – where the spiral arms are located.

This profusion of stars and dust makes for beautiful images, but it also makes it difficult to observe the galactic plane.