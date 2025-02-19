The increase in remuneration to members of the Armed Forces announced on Tuesday by the Government will have retroactive effects since January 1, 2025, as stated in the Royal Decree Draft written by the Ministry of Defense, to … that has had ABC access.

The text includes the new amounts of the General component of the specific complement that all the military charge depending on their employment. Specifically, the climb will be 300 euros per month for troop and sailor members and 200 euros for the rest of the armed forces.

This increase in remuneration will have a Total cost of 400 million euros a year. In addition to improving the living conditions of the military, the Government seeks to please its European Union and NATO partners with an increase in defense investment.

Spain is currently at the tail of the allies in military investment, with a 1.28% expenditure of the gross domestic product (GDP)and has pledged to reach 2% in 2029. However, this announcement will have little effect on this objective, since 400 million only represent one 0.025% of Spanish GDP.

The draft of Royal Decree justifies the measure before the need for adapt the remuneration of military personnel “To adapt them to the growing requirement of technical training and permanent availability for service.”

The Ministry of Defense recognizes that The armed forces missions have varied “markedly” in recent years and, to the usual operations, others are added to the aid of society as those carried out on the occasion of the pandemic or those caused by natural catastrophes such as the recent Dana which ravaged several municipalities of the Valencian Community.

Soldier or sailor : 382.48 euros per month

Cape : 436.23 euros per month

First out : 498.51 euros per month

Cabo Mayor: 584.84 euros per month

Sergeant : 522.34 euros per month

First sergeant : 611.26 euros per month

Brigade : 732.56 euros per month

Lieutenant : 883.35 euros per month

Major NCO: 995.67 euros per month

Ensign or Frigate Ensign : 563.85 euros per month

Lieutenant or Ship Ensign : 596.09 euros per month

Captain or Ship Lieutenant : 734.52 euros per month

Commander or Corvette Captain : 844.88 euros per month

Lieutenant Colonel or Frigate Captain : 950.66 euros per month

Colonel or ship captain : 1,160.44 euros per month

Brigade or Comptroller : 1,320.18 euros per month

Division General or Vice Admiral : 1,541.34 euros per month

General Army, General Admiral, General Air, Lieutenant General or Admiral: 1,761.83 euros per month

All this requires having A human staff that meets high demands: «The adequate preparation and motivation to perform their tasks, a high level of theoretical training, leadership, technical preparation, domain of different languages, experience in international organizations and adaptation capacity to different changing situations of the environment, in addition to the obligatory derived geographical mobility of availability for professional reasons ».

In any case, this increase in remuneration does not satisfy the aspirations of the professional associations of the Armed Forceswhich have been denouncing the “unfair” salary situation of the military, well below other security forces such as the National Police or the Civil Guard.

Three of them –Increase, Asfaspro and UMT– They have signed a joint statement in which they call “Authentic nonsense” This government announcement, in his opinion aimed at “calming the current military discomfort.”

The associations so ask for all parliamentary groups A state pact in defense matters so that the increase in military investment required by NATO does not remain only in the industry, but reaches “those who are on the front line.” “Full dignification through fair remuneration, seeking similarity with the State Security Forces and Bodies,” they claim.