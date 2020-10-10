The units of the Ministry of Defense, involved in the elimination of emergencies in the Ryazan region, return to their permanent deployment points, the RF Ministry of Defense reports.

It is noted that about 300 servicemen and up to 60 units of military and special engineering equipment, railway troops began to march from the Ryazan region to the points of permanent deployment.

Four Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, 1 Mi-8 helicopter and 1 Mi-26 helicopter of the Russian Aerospace Forces army will be delivered to the military base airfields.

Recall that on the afternoon of October 7, grass caught fire on the territory of the ZHO ammunition storage warehouse near the village of Zheltukhino, and the fire spread to the artillery ammunition storage area, which led to explosions. As a result, residential buildings were damaged in several settlements of the Skopinsky and Ryazhsky districts. Over 2300 residents were evacuated. 16 people were injured, one of the victims was in serious condition.

Earlier it became known that the fire at the ammunition depot in the Ryazan region was completely extinguished.