Mash: Okhlobystin said that not all military personnel who destroyed Abrams will receive money

Not all Russian military personnel who destroyed American Abrams tanks will receive a reward of 10 million rubles. This was announced by actor and director Ivan Okhlobystin in a conversation with Telegram– Mash channel.

According to him, the reward will be sent to those who did it first. So, sponsors will send money to two fighters with the call signs Kolovrat and Rassvet.

At the same time, Okhlobystin emphasized that he is currently actively looking for businessmen who are ready to act as sponsors and motivate the Russian military to eliminate Western armored vehicles.

Earlier, the actor said that a reward of 10 million rubles to the Russian military who destroyed the Abrams would be sent in the near future. “Congratulations to the guys from the 15th Separate Brigade on the first Abrams! 10 million will be sent to the heroes in the very near future. Great day, fair prize!” — the artist wrote.