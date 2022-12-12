Russian servicemen of the 60th separate motorized rifle battalion “Veterans” strike at the positions of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using drones.

On December 11, a video was published on the Telegram channel 60 of the “Veterany” OMSB, in which servicemen managed to throw a grenade using a drone into the pipe of the enemy’s underground dugout near the village of Novoselovskoye in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

The footage shows the drone throwing a hand grenade directly into the pipe.

It is noted that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to hide in the basements, which is why it is not easy to knock them out. That’s what drones are for.

Earlier, on December 5, Izvestia showed footage of Russian Lancet drones destroying two AFU radars and their S-300 air defense system combat vehicles.

On December 2, the Ministry of Defense published footage of the combat work of the crew of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) “Orlan-10” of the Central Military District (TsVO) in the special operation zone. During reconnaissance of combat areas, he discovered a vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which delivered ammunition to enemy firing positions. After transmitting the coordinates to the command post, accurate artillery fire destroyed the supply point without causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

Prior to that, on November 30, footage of the Orlan combat operation with the Leer-3 load to suppress GSM communications appeared. The Leer-3 complex allows you to access all cell phones within a radius of ten kilometers, jam mobile communications, aim artillery at crowded places, listen to conversations or send SMS.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

