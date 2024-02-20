The servicemen of the Center group of troops, who planted the Russian flag on the city administration building in Avdievka, told what they felt during this historical moment. Footage of the flag raising was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, February 21.

“There was no need to go to the administration. We just went building by building, cleaning the block, inspecting the houses. We went to the administration. Of course, we don’t carry the flag with us. They went to the command and asked to deliver the flag to us to hang it,” said a military man with the call sign Artist.

According to him, the Russian tricolor was delivered by drone and dropped to the soldiers using a special mechanism. The military man admitted that the realization of the importance of what was happening immediately hit him and sent shivers down his spine.

“There was a feeling of pride in the Russian army, in our grandfathers. It was a great victory that we took Avdiivka. This is an unforgettable experience. Words probably can’t express it,” said a serviceman with the call sign Khrom.

He said that during the raising of the Russian flag, arrivals could still be heard, and artillerymen were working on neighboring buildings.

Earlier, on February 17, footage of Russian fighters hoisting the tricolor on the roof of the Avdeevka coke plant circulated on the Internet. According to some media reports, the Russian flag was planted by soldiers of the 114th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps.

On this day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the Russian Armed Forces took full control of Avdievka in the DPR, and the enemy fled, abandoning weapons and military equipment. Shoigu emphasized that the liberation of Avdeevka by the Russian military made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly protect the city from attacks by the Kyiv regime.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin heard the first reports from Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov on the liberation of Avdeevka at 4:00 the same day.

After the report, Putin congratulated Russian military personnel on this success and important victory on the battlefield. At the same time, he thanked the troops of the Center group and their commander, Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, for the battles for Avdeevka.

Later, on February 20, adviser to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, told Izvestia that scattered militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces still remained in Avdievka, but the cleanup was in full swing. He also shared that the Russian military finds many wounded who were abandoned by their colleagues and commanders so as not to “burden themselves with a burden” during the flight.

Since 2014, Ukrainian armed formations (UFU) have been shelling residential areas of Donetsk from Avdeevka. Positions in the area of ​​Yasinovataya and Donetsk allowed them to keep the filtering and pumping stations under threat. The water supply of millions of residents of Donetsk and nearby villages depended on these facilities.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.