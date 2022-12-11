The commander of the BMPT “Terminator” in the Western Military District: the Ukrainian military fled at the sight of an unfamiliar car

The Ukrainian military fled at the sight of the Russian tank support combat vehicles (BMPT) “Terminator”. About it RIA News said the crew commander of the vehicle of the 3rd Army Corps of the Western Military District.

He explained that the incident occurred during one of the last trips. “There was a battle, the enemy’s dugout was practically trampled on, the enemy fled at the sight of the Terminator,” he said. The military explained that for the enemy this machine is “unfamiliar and incomprehensible.”

In turn, the driver of one of the “Terminators” said that the Ukrainian military has appointed a reward for those who manage to get the BMPT as a trophy.

BMPT demonstrated high combat stability

The tank support combat vehicle was developed by the Uralvagonzavod concern and entered service with the Russian army in 2018. Their exact number in the armed forces is currently unknown. The Terminator is equipped with two 30mm 2A42 cannons, four launchers for 9M120-1 Ataka guided missiles, two AGS-17 grenade launchers and a Kalashnikov tank machine gun.

See also Lavrov calls on Washington and NATO to stop arming Ukraine Related materials:

In July, the Russian Ministry of Defense for the first time showed the maintenance of BMPTs, which are used during a special operation. In July, it was reported that the Terminators demonstrated high combat stability during a special Russian military operation in Ukraine.

It also became known that the Terminator can withstand missiles from the American Javelin complex and other anti-tank systems and grenade launchers produced by NATO. “After these episodes, the car needed minor repairs in the field, combat capability was fully restored,” the source explained. RIA News.

Russia’s “secret weapon”

In the summer, 19FortyFive columnist Brent Eastwood appreciated the capabilities of the BMPT. He pointed out that the “Terminator”, designed to suppress infantry and anti-tank weapons operators, is a “secret weapon” used by Russia during a military special operation in Ukraine. “It is believed that the fire support of the BMPT allows the enemy not to stick out, while the tanks maneuver to break through the enemy defenses,” the expert wrote.

In turn, the columnist for the publication, Wesley Culp, noted that the Terminator has no analogues in Western armies. According to him, the successful testing of BMPTs in combat will determine their export success.

Earlier, the German edition of Stern called the BMPT “an armored vehicle on steroids.” The publication said that the “Terminator” received a chassis from the T-90, the tower of which, having lost “the classic main part of a battle tank – a long-barreled gun”, received “a whole bunch of weapons.”

In December 2021, the commander of the Central Military District, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, announced that the first BMPT company had been formed in the district.