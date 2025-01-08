The military ship ‘Cape Texas’ asks to anchor in the Port of Las Palmas after four days circling the Canary Islands

The United States military ship Cape Texas has requested permission to dock at the port of Las Palmas. The Port Authority has confirmed to Canary Islands Now that the ship has requested docking at anchor in the North Harbor of this dock. The ship will stop on the island after four days sailing aimlessly around the Archipelago. From January 4 at 10:00 p.m., he began making strange round trips between La Palma and Tenerife without knowing what the reason was.





He Cape Texas It is a Ready Reserve Force (RRF) ship, belonging to the Department of the United States Maritime Transportation Administration. According to what the US government itself publishes on its official website, these are a subset of vessels within the National Defense Reserve Fleet that are ready to support the “rapid global deployment of US military forces.”

Its assigned port is Beaumont, Texas. When activated, it reports to the United States Military Sealift Command (MSC). According to what they publish on their own official website, this military command has the mission of “enhancing the capabilities of fighting the global war.” Its fleet, they add, “provides logistical support, carries out special missions, moves military equipment, supplies combat forces, provides humanitarian aid and strategically positions combat cargo around the world.”

Belonging to a NATO member country, this military ship The Automatic Identification System (AIS) has been activated, so it is “fully identified,” he explains. command bridge. The ship left the port of Charleston (USA) on December 25, and last Friday it began to make “frequent course changes from east to west and from north to south,” at a speed of 15 and 16 knots.

In the last 24 hours it has been sweeping the north of Gran Canaria, as can be seen in the search engine Vessel finder. Sources from the Government Delegation in the Canary Islands explained that its strange movements were due to the fact that the ship was “making time to reach its next port.”