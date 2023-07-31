The military seized power in Niger accused France of preparing an invasion

France and the states of West Africa, apparently, are preparing a military intervention in Niger, where President Mohamed Bazum was overthrown by his own guard. “Lenta.ru” has collected everything that is known about the coup d’état, and the reaction to it in Paris and other African countries to date.

What happened in Niger?

On July 26, Nigerian leader Mohamed Bazum was taken into custody by his own presidential guard, and the country’s borders were closed. A message released by the presidential office claimed that the guardsmen did not receive support among other military personnel, but the very next day, the leadership of the Niger Armed Forces took the side of the rebels.

On July 28, the commander of the presidential guard, General Abdurahman Chiani, made the first video message in which he called himself the head of the National Council for the Defense of the Motherland – the military association that carried out the coup – and called on Niger’s partners to refrain from interfering in what is happening in the country. He also attributed the actions of the rebels to the fight against “waste of public funds, impunity, corruption in all its forms and nepotism.”

On the same day, Abdurahman Chiani was announced as the new head of state and the Niger Constitution was suspended.

The Secretariat of the United Nations (UN) and most countries of the world, including Russia, condemned the coup in Niger.

Why is it important?

coup d’état in West Africa and especially in Sahel phenomenon is so frequent that to describe the instability in this region, even appeared special term – “belt of rebellions” (English coup belt). Quite often, coups d’etat and their attempts in the region are accompanied by protests against the former metropolis of the states of the region, France.

However, against the backdrop of Mali and Burkina Faso, in which two coups d’état took place in 2022 alone, Niger remained a loyal partner of France.

Thousands of supporters of the military junta, who took to the streets after the overthrow of the president, chanted “France, go away”, tore down a sign from the French embassy in Niamey, hanging Russian and Nigerian flags instead, and also tried to set fire to the diplomatic mission building.

Moreover, the military junta announced the cessation of supplies of gold and uranium to France

Niger is the seventh largest importer of uranium to the world market and the main source of this raw material for the needs of the energy sector not only in France, but in the entire European Union (EU). As Politico notes, the situation is significantly complicates the fact that European countries are trying to refuse uranium supplies from Russia.

The military of France and other countries are also stationed in Niger, helping the local armed forces in the fight against Islamists – the terrorist organization Boko Haram operates in the region (banned in Russia) and local al-Qaeda and Islamic State cells (both terrorist organizations are also banned in Russia). Germany already admitted withdrawal of its contingent from Niger.

How did France react?

The French authorities sharply condemned both the coup d’état in Niger and the attack on its diplomatic mission.

Whoever attacks citizens, the army, diplomats and the interests of the country will receive an answer from France in an immediate and uncompromising manner. champs elysee statement

Later Niger junta accused France in preparation for an invasion of Niger to restore the former government. One of the organizers of the coup, Colonel of the Niger Air Force Amadou Abdraman said that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niger, Asum Masoud, allegedly allowed the French to launch airstrikes on the presidential residence. The junta threatened that any attempt to rescue the ousted president from arrest would result in “bloodshed and chaos.”

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of France did not neither deny nor confirm the information about the impending airstrikes, but stressed: Paris considers Mohamed Bazum the only legitimate head of state and will protect its citizens and interests in Niger.

What did the neighboring countries threaten the junta with?

On July 30, Niger’s neighbors, members of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) subregional organization, imposed sanctions against the junta, suspending any transactions with the country, and freezing its assets in the central and commercial banks of the member countries of the association. The bloc also issued an ultimatum to the Niger junta: if they do not restore the deposed president to power within the next week, then the participating countries themselves will take all necessary steps to restore the constitutional order in Niger, including by force.

ECOWAS has extensive experience in military interventions. Since the 1990s, the troops of the member countries of the organization have been used to resolve civil wars and coups in Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Guinea-Bissau, as well as to help the authorities of Mali in the fight against Islamists in 2013 and for ensuring the transit of power in the Gambia in 2017.

However, it is possible that the countries of association will limit themselves to the political and economic isolation of the Niger military junta, says Yevgeny Korendyasov, a leading researcher at the Institute for African Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a former Russian ambassador to Mali and Niger. According to the specialist, the procedure for agreeing on the use of military contingents is quite lengthy, and therefore ECOWAS may limit itself to sanctions. “A regime that opposes ECOWAS is unlikely to survive,” he stressed in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The time for militaristic putschs has passed. New century, new realities. Any outbursts of underdeveloped political elites or overly ambitious and selfish intentions of some part of these elites cannot be welcomed in African public opinion. Evgeny Korendyasovformer Russian Ambassador to Niger

The Prime Minister of the ousted government, Uhumudu Mahamadou, also agreed with him, saying that the sanctions imposed by neighboring countries threaten Niger with an economic and social catastrophe. “I know the fragility of Niger, I know the economic situation in the country, because I myself was the finance minister and now head of the government. This is a country that will not be able to resist such sanctions,” Mahamadu said.

At the same time, attempts are being made to resolve the situation peacefully. Over the weekend, Niger was visited by the president of the transitional period of Chad, Mahamat Idris Deby Itno. He Meets and with the head of the rebels, and with the overthrown president, in order to find a compromise way out of the current situation.

How did they react to what was happening in Russia?

The coup d’état in Niger coincided with the second Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg. The Kremlin said that the events in the West African country were actively discussed at the talks between President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the countries of the continent, and later called on all parties to restraint and return to the “constitutional track” as soon as possible.

In such cases, we always take a clear position. We reaffirm our position that constitutional order must be restored in Niger Sergei LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

At the same time, the protesters who took the side of the rebels, apparently, show sympathy for Russia. According to media reports, the demonstrators who gathered outside the French embassy on Sunday shouted out “Long live Russia, long live Putin,” and they also waved Russian flags, one of which was hung on the walls of the diplomatic mission instead of a broken sign.

A different position from the Russian government was taken by the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who not only supported the coup in Niger, but even offered his help in stabilizing the situation in the country. According to him, what is happening in Niger is “nothing but the struggle of the people with their colonialists.”

However, Yevgeny Korendyasov is convinced that there is no Russian trace in the events in Niger. “The main attractive force of Russia is that it stands in defense of the sovereignty of all countries and against any external interference. This attracts the sympathy of the African continent and African public opinion,” the specialist emphasized.