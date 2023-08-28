Reserve captain Dandykin: planning bombs help the Russian Armed Forces save aircraft

Russian planning bombs, which, according to American journalists, interfere with the successful conduct of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), are very effective. Vasily Dandykin, a military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve, told about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Gliding bombs are a refinement of conventional bombs. They are with controls and wings. This allows us to save our planes. Because the enemy’s air defense system has not yet been completely suppressed, ”the specialist shared.

A planning bomb is dropped on a specific target at specific coordinates without entering the air defense zone. She can plan a route for several tens of kilometers Vasily Dandykincaptain of the first rank of the reserve

“The stock of explosives is such that it causes huge destruction to enemy strongholds, and the destruction of equipment, ammunition, and so on,” he added.

According to Dandykin, the planning bombs are Soviet 500-kilogram aerial bombs FAB-500.

“They say that the FAB-1500 is also used – this is a bomb weighing one and a half tons. In the future, there are more powerful ammunition, but I have only heard that these are the ones used. This is a fairly inexpensive way to upgrade these bombs, but very effective in its effect. Indeed, they benefit Russia in a special military operation, ”concluded the military man.

Earlier, the American edition of Forbes reported that Russian planning bombs prevent the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As stated in the article, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced less than ten miles during the entire offensive.

On August 23, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is going very difficult. According to the Ukrainian leader, the military daily reports to him about the trend, according to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine “are moving forward little by little, but nevertheless the direction is correct.”