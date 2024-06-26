El Deber: soldiers leave Plaza Murillo in La Paz after the coup attempt

The military retreats and leaves La Paz’s Murillo Square, where government buildings are located, after an attempted coup. About it reports El Deber edition.

It is noted that the military decided to withdraw the tanks after the opening of the new military headquarters.

Bolivian President Luis Arce thanked the police for remaining true to democracy and called on the population to remain calm. He also appealed to General Juan José Zuniga, who organized the coup, to respect the new military command appointed by the head of state shortly before.

Zuniga previously stated that he demands the return of democracy to the country. He also demands the release of political prisoners: ex-governor Luis Camacho, ex-president Jeanine Áñez.