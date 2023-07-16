The Russian military drew attention to the disappearance of the Western equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that was previously present there in a large number in the Uludar direction. This was announced on July 15 by the commander of one of the battalions of the operational-combat tactical formation (OBTF) “Kaskad” with the call sign “Winter”.

He noted that the Ukrainian military tried to break through in the area of ​​​​Novodonetsk and other settlements, using military vehicles from foreign aid from other countries.

“For the first week and a half, the enemy used foreign equipment to advance, the tactics of action were his: drive up in armored vehicles, land troops, break through. After they had suffered significant losses, they switched to small stab tactics. At the moment, we do not observe accumulations of equipment, ”the battalion commander quotes “RIA News”.

According to the commander, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are “running out of steam”, which can be seen from the analysis of the hostilities that have taken place over the past month. However, in general, the situation in the Uluhdar direction continues to be difficult. The enemy’s attempts to strike from artillery throughout the entire depth of the defense are thwarted by the counter-battery fire of the artillery of the Kaskad OBTF, the military said.

Earlier, on July 4, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov reported that Russian tank crews had destroyed a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar. As the correspondent noted, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is persistently trying to open the Russian defenses near Ugledar. Tank crews work from closed positions and inflict pinpoint strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces, during the NMD, continue to strike with long-range precision weapons against the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military equipment coming from the West, significantly reducing the offensive potential of the enemy.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

