The military, who had previously surrounded the participants in the riots in Alma-Ata in armored vehicles, removed the cordon and left the central square of the city. This was reported on July 6 by “Sputnik Kazakhstan”.

It is noted that the cordon lasted only a few minutes, after which the security forces left the Republic Square.

Two rioters remain in place, waving the national flag.

It is noted that fog complicates visibility.

Earlier, the correspondent of the publication from the scene reported that the military on armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles “took in the ring” the marauding participants in the riots in the center of Republic Square. It was about 50 units of military equipment. They were opposed by about 200 demonstrators.

According to journalists, after the cordon, the protesters opened fire on the military, and as a result, a shootout ensued.

