The Military Justice Attorney General’s Office has arrested 16 soldiers for the events in Nuevo Laredo. On May 18, a military convoy detained five men after a pickup truck chase. The men were armed. The soldiers took their pistols and rifles and subdued them. Minutes later, they allegedly shot at them. Four died instantly and one, moments later, in hospital. The soldiers involved have been imprisoned since this Friday, in the jail of Campo Militar Number 1-A, in Mexico City.

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) has reported the arrest in a statement released this Saturday. The agency has not provided further details. He has not explained what crimes the Military Prosecutor’s Office imputes to his elements or what are the ranks of the detainees. It has only said that “the arrest warrants were granted by the First Control Court of the First Military Region, for allegedly constituting crimes contrary to military discipline.”

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in charge of investigating the commission of common law crimes, such as murder or abuse of authority, has not ruled on the matter. Although it happened in May, the case came to light this week, when EL PAÍS published a video that included the final part of the persecution, the crash of the civilians’ vehicle, the arrival of the military, the arrest of the others and, then, his apparent execution. Neither then nor now has the FGR reported the case, although it is keeping an investigation open in this regard.

The bureaucratic choreography of statements and arrests emulates that of February, in another episode of alleged military malpractice. Then, soldiers attacked a group of young people with bullets, also in Nuevo Laredo, one Sunday morning, when they were returning home. The boys, who did not carry weapons, had spent the night in a disco. Five died from the shots, one more was seriously injured and another, who was unharmed, told what happened. The latter also said that the military, after the first attack, fired at one of his companions, when he was getting out of the truck, badly wounded, asking for help.

Given what happened, the Sedena arrested the four soldiers who allegedly shot and confined them to the military prison in Mexico City. The FGR, in charge of the investigations, as in the events of May, let the military institute do it. In this Saturday’s statement, the secretariat says: “These actions are independent of the investigation carried out by the Attorney General of the Republic, with which this Secretary of State collaborates, in order to determine the corresponding responsibilities in the federal order ”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country