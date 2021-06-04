Servicemen of the Southern Military District (YuVO) of the fire brigade together with the EMERCOM of Abkhazia practiced practical actions to extinguish and localize fires at a Russian military base located on the territory of the Republic, as part of preparatory measures for the fire hazardous summer period. This was reported on Friday, June 4.

So, the military of the Southern Military District and representatives of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations, having received a signal about the fire, set about working out actions to combat the “flame” in the fuel and lubricants warehouse. As a result of joint coordinated activities, the potential fire was localized.

The practical exercises involved more than 50 servicemen from both sides, as well as modern equipment, including the AC-6-40 fire trucks based on the KamAZ vehicle.

During the period of the fire regime, the military cleared the training grounds and the adjacent territories of the military and civil infrastructure from dry grassy vegetation, dead trees, dead wood, felling residues and other combustible materials, and also renewed the fire-prevention mineralized belts.

Thus, on the territory of the parks of military vehicles, the maintenance of primary fire extinguishing means was ensured, and instructions and explanatory work were carried out with the military personnel on the observance of fire safety requirements and the procedure for actions in the event of a fire.

On Tuesday, June 1, it became known that the units of the 19th and 20th motorized rifle divisions of the Southern Military District will receive modernized T-90M Proryv tanks.

The ministry recalled that in April, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the buildup of the Southern Military District’s capabilities due to NATO’s attempts to destabilize the situation in the Transcaucasus and the Middle East. To repel the threats, Moscow needed additional forces.