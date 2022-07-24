Izvestia: the military of the LPR liberated from Ukrainian militants the Uglegorsk thermal power plant in the DPR

Units of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) liberated the Uglegorsk Thermal Power Plant in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian militants. It is reported “News” with reference to his correspondent Alexei Poltoranin.

According to him, now the territory of the thermal power plant is being cleaned up.

In turn, and about. Gorlovka administration head Ivan Prikhodko in his Telegramchannel reported that the territory of the Uglegorsk CHPP was completely blocked, but not cleared yet.

He also said that the village of Novoluganskoye is 50 percent under the control of the DPR. The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are moving away from Semigorye, but there is no confirmation of this information yet, Prikhodko stressed.

Earlier, four civilians were killed in the LPR as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The shelling was carried out using a 155 mm artillery gun. In total, nine shells were fired at Rubizhne.