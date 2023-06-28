“RV”: the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the destruction of the Ukrainian unit near Kremennaya

The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) spoke about the destruction of the Ukrainian unit near Kremennaya. This is reported Telegram-channel “Operation Z: Military commissars of the Russian Spring” (“RV”).

According to a Ukrainian soldier, in three hours, Russian forces destroyed three-quarters of his unit: out of 12 people, three survived. “The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine even composed a swear rhyme about Kremennaya, where a lot of lads died,” the channel says.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian tankers crushed an American MaxxPro armored vehicle after being hit by the Kaskad Operational Combat Tactical Formation (OBTF) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Later, a captured medic of the 65th brigade of the third battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladimir Deinis said that the real losses of Kyiv are much higher than the command voices.