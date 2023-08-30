The military announced a coup in Gabon after the elections, there is shooting

A military coup took place in Gabon. This is reported Reuters.

A group of high-ranking military men appeared on the Gabon 24 TV channel and announced that they are now in charge of the Central African country. They also announced the dissolution of the institutions of power.

This came just after the Electoral Commission of Gabon announced that President Ali Bongo had won the presidential election for the third time. The rebels said they did not recognize the results of the vote.

Now in the capital of Gabon, Libreville, shooting is heard.