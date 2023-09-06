The “Bright Star 2023” maneuvers aim to achieve several defense strategic goals, in parallel with achieving common interests and priorities among the partner countries, and focus on developing the capabilities of the participating forces on military cooperation and integration. Within this framework, the “Bright Star 2023” exercises focus on military tactics. To combat terrorism and deter hybrid air, land, sea or cyber threats.

The “Bright Star” maneuvers were launched for the first time in 1980, and since then they have become evidence of the commitment of Egypt and the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) to preserving the security of the Middle East and working to enhance the defense capabilities of partner countries in the region.

During his visit to Egypt before the start of the exercises, General Michael Korella, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), said: “The frank and constructive discussions that we had with Egypt are the hallmark of the strong relationship between us, and our common desire for stability in the region is the basis of our joint military support for more than 30 years.” years.”

During the exercises, the forces of the partner countries will simulate a series of combat missions designed to develop the military integration of the forces participating in the training and sharpen their capabilities.

This extensive training agenda reflects the common desire of the partner countries to develop their defense capabilities to deter all kinds of emerging and hybrid threats for the 21st century.

The Bright Star exercise is being held at the Mohamed Naguib military base, northwest of Egypt, with the participation of the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Pakistan and other partners.