Russian fighter: Ukrainian soldiers began to surrender in the Svatov direction

The Ukrainian military began to voluntarily surrender in the Svatov direction, a Russian soldier performing tasks in the special military operation (SVO) zone spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“Just yesterday we took three. They themselves came to us and did not offer any resistance,” the serviceman noted.

Earlier, in the Kherson region on the left bank, the Russian military captured a Ukrainian armed group, this was reported by the acting head of the region, Vladimir Saldo.

According to him, there are eight fighters in the group and such surrenders are happening more and more often. The official believes that this is due to the Ukrainian military’s understanding of the fact that their lives mean nothing to the country’s leadership.