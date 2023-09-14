RIA: artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces successfully prevent the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Soledar

Artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) successfully destroy and suppress received targets, preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops near Soledar. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the crew commander.

This includes the crew of the 2A36 Giatsint-B cannon of the 200th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Northern Fleet, operating as part of the Southern Group of Forces.