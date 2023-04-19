The ex-president Vicente Fox Quesada pointed out that the military leadership in Mexico is getting worse every day, after the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced protection to the information of the Armed Forces, accusing espionage.

Through his Twitter account, vincent fox returned to AMLO’s statements, who assured that your government is a victim of espionage by the Pentagon, saying it was a crazy idea.

Given different data on the Ministry of National Defense and the Navy, Vicente Fox pointed out that the scandals among the military are getting worse.

“AMLO announces that information from Sedena and the Navy will be protected due to ‘espionage by the Pentagon. EL MAGAZO WITH ITS INSANE INFORMATION. THE REALITY IS THAT THE SCANDALS OF THE MILITARY TOP ARE GETTING WORSE DAY BY DAY! ”, wrote the PAN member.

And it is that Andrés Manuel announced this Tuesday that he will “protect” the information of the country’s Armed Forces by arguing that they are “spy objectby the United States Pentagon.

“We are going to take care of the information from the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretary of Defense (Sedena), because we are being the object of espionage by the Pentagon, and many information media in Mexico are leaking information that the DEA gives them ( United States Drug Enforcement Agency)”, said the president during his morning press conference.

The announcement comes a day after López Obrador described as “abusive interferencearrogant” the operation carried out by the DEA to infiltrate the Sinaloa cartel without authorization from the Mexican authorities.

In addition, he also accused the United States of “interference” after the Pentagon leaks in a Discord chat that show the friction between Sedena and Semar due to the increasing tasks that López Obrador assigns to the Army.

López Obrador accused the magazine Proceso of handling “a lot of information” from the DEA and recalled that the leaks made by Guacamaya Leaks, the latest on luxury trips by the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, have also occurred in other countries, so it is important to “take care” of your information.

“We have to take care of our information for national security and defending our sovereignty,” he said.