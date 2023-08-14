The Niger military who seized power by force, after arresting and dismissing President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, reported on Monday, August 14, that they will prosecute the ousted president for the crime of “high treason.” According to the coup leaders, Bazoum undermined the country’s security and for this reason he will be tried along with other local and international figures, whom they point to as “accomplices.” The decision comes the same day that the Army assured that it would be willing to negotiate with Cedeao.

This was stated in a statement by the Army spokesman, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, which was read on state television. The military affirms that they have “gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute the ousted president (…) for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger,” the statement said.

The French newspaper ‘Le Monde’ detailed that the accusations against Bazoum are based on alleged “exchanges” carried out between the Bazoum government and national agents, foreign counterparts and international organizations.

Niger, the last remaining democracy in the Sahel, has been a key partner for the West in the fight against the violence of jihadism that has strengthened in recent years in the region, with affiliated groups to Al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State.

But the coup leaders justify that the Bazoum Administration “weakened” the nation’s security.

According to the Penal Code of Niger, if convicted, Bazoum could face the death penalty.

The board assures that it is willing to dialogue with Cedeao

The coup leaders’ announcement comes at the same time that they announced that they would be open to entering into possible negotiations with the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao), which advocates the restitution of democratic order and the return to office of the deposed president, the only one so far elected at the polls in the country.

“Niger’s military junta wants to enter into talks with ECOWAS to resolve the crisis in the country and get the sanctions imposed on them lifted,” said Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad, chief imam of Nigeria’s Ansar Ud Deen Society. a Muslim organization.

But now, amid the intentions of the Nigerian Army to try the detained president, and after warnings from the regional bloc – which does not rule out military intervention – it is not clear if the eventual talks would prosper.

Continental concern for Niger is growing and ECOWAS insists on the restoration of Bazoum at the head of the country, for which it has imposed strong economic sanctions against the junta and urges the international community to join the measures.

However, decisions that include cuts in the supply of electricity hit the impoverished population of the country hard.

For their part, the perpetrators of the coup d’état continue their crusade against the punishments that they call “illegal, inhumane and humiliating” that they seek, which also seek to “deprive the country of pharmaceutical, food and security supplies,” he added. Abdramane in the statement known this Monday.

Even so, the military is challenging the regional bloc and the sanctions, saying that Niamey will be able to overcome the imposed sanctions.

With EFE, AP and AFP