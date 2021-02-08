Tensions are growing in Myanmar between the security forces and the citizens who are protesting with increasing energy against the coup of a week ago and the military junta that has been left in command. After the day of this Monday in which the most numerous protests have been seen so far and a general strike that have paralyzed the country, the military authorities have declared martial law in several of the main cities, where a curfew between eight in the afternoon and four in the morning, gatherings of more than five people have been banned and public speeches have been banned.

The measure will be applied in two districts of Yangon, the economic capital; Mandalay, the second city of the country, Monywa (center), Loikaw, in the east, and Hpsaung, in the central strip of the coast in the west.

The declaration of martial law has come after the junta has threatened retaliation against protesters, whom they have accused of endangering the security and stability of the country and the rule of law. This Monday’s communication, broadcast by the state television channel MRTV, after a week of peaceful protests, raises concerns of a more forceful response from the military authorities against the mobilizations in the coming days.

On Monday, the Burmese police had already used a water cannon to break up a workers’ march in the capital, Naypyidaw, against the military junta, one of the many acts of defiance that have been held throughout Myanmar, the former Burma, against the coup d’état exactly a week ago. The demonstrations throughout the country had been joined this day by the call for a general strike, which has had a special impact in Yangon, the economic capital and main city of the country.

The demonstration in the political capital was especially symbolic: this newly created city was designed in the last years of the military dictatorship (1962-2011) with an open layout and wide avenues precisely to prevent mass protests.

“Down with the military dictatorship! Freedom for political prisoners!” Chanting these slogans, tens of thousands of people, mostly young people, have taken to the streets in Myanmar to demand the restoration of democracy and the release of civil government leaders detained since Monday, the Nobel laureate of the Paz Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, and President Win Myint, 69.

From early morning dozens of columns of protesters, many dressed in red and black – the colors of the National League for Democracy (NLD) of Aung San Suu Kyi – marched towards Sule, in the Yangon historical center. Many carried banners demanding the fall of the junta headed by General Min Aung Hlaing or pink and red balloons. Entire lines of vehicles joined them with their horns.

Among the participants in the march, and the audience that applauded them, numerous arms raised with three fingers pointing to the sky: the gesture of rebellion taken from the cinematographic saga The Hunger Games and that it had already become widespread in the student protests in Thailand that emerged last year.

Very present has been, according to eyewitnesses, the anthem of the 1988 protests – in which Aung San Suu Kyi became a political leader against the military dictatorship -, Kabar Makyay Bu, sung to the melody of Dust in the Wind, from Kansas.

Teachers and doctors in their respective uniforms —the longyi or traditional green tunic and white shirt, some, white coats the others—, the first unions that joined the civil disobedience campaign launched last week and among those that the strike this Monday was most notable, were also added to the protest marches, according to the independent digital Frontier Myanmar. In Yangon, a group of monks joined the demonstration with workers and students. They waved multi-colored Buddhist flags alongside red banners in the color of the NLD.

“Health workers are spearheading this campaign to urge officials to join in,” Aye Misan, a nurse at a public hospital in the same city, told Reuters news agency. “Our message to the public is that we want to completely abolish this military regime and we have to fight for our destiny,” he stressed.

The UN Special Rapporteur for the former Burma, Thomas Andrews, has written that “protesters in Myanmar continue to inspire the world, with actions spreading across the country.” And he added: “Myanmar is standing up to free all those who have been detained and to reject the military dictatorship once and for all. We are with you”.

Protesters in Myanmar continue to inspire the world as actions spread throughout the country. A general strike has been called for tomorrow. Myanmar is rising up to free all who have been detained and reject military dictatorship once and for all. We are with you. – UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews (@RapporteurUn) February 7, 2021

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people participated in what were the largest demonstrations in Myanmar since 2007. The protests at the time, dubbed the saffron revolution Because they were headed by Buddhist monks, whose robes are of that color, they were violently repressed by the security forces: at least three monks were killed in them. In spite of everything, they would end up giving way to the democratic transition process that began in 2011 and interrupted last Monday.

The protests, which also include night cacerolas, have not stopped growing in size since the coup began, despite the fact that the campaign of arrests and attempts by the military junta to impede communications have continued. After blocking the country’s main social networks, including Facebook – with 22 million users in a Myanmar of 54 million inhabitants – this weekend the military authorities imposed an Internet blackout that lasted 24 hours.

The demonstrations have even spread to areas inhabited by ethnic minorities that have been highly critical of the NLD Government, including Myitkyina, the capital of the Kachin State, and almost 1,500 kilometers from Yangon, in a sign of the widespread rejection of the military mandate. .