In a statement on the sidelines of the “IDEX 2023” exhibition, which is currently being held in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Muhammad bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, confirmed that “IDEX” is a successful Emirati industry by all standards.

The second day of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions witnessed a large number of visitors, as the corridors of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center were crowded with people and official delegations coming to see the latest technologies, equipment and products offered by international companies.

The exhibition witnessed a remarkable presence from Emirati universities, to display the most prominent technological innovations of students that serve civil and military purposes. Khalifa University of Science and Technology displayed a set of advanced technological innovations in the field of defense developed by a group of members of the National Service Elite Program during its participation in IDEX 2023.

Khalifa University displayed, through its stand at the exhibition, many new technologies related to security and defense, including drones, mobile robots, technologies related to energy collection and the voice coding system.

Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University, said that the university’s participation this year in the event confirms the level of technological progress reached by students at the university in developing robots and drones, as well as developing human capital through the elite program.

The Elite National Service Program aims to build qualified national cadres who work effectively in advanced scientific and technological fields that include robotics and drones.

Khalifa University’s portfolio of innovations includes a multi-purpose autonomous mobile robot system for use in automated flight applications, an accurate and safe flight system based on a set of reduced computer instructions, an energy harvesting system for mobile power devices, a voice coding system based on a field programmable gate matrix and a scope Electronic training in cyber security, intelligent fully autonomous autonomous drone and a range of marine robotic solutions in the field of security.

The Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training presented three innovative projects for its students during its participation in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023).

The three projects are a fire-fighting drone project, an integrated remote fire-fighting project consisting of a vehicle equipped with a wireless radar system, a night vision camera, an advanced stair-climbing system, and an automatic car-washing system project.

The Director General of the Institute, Dr. Abdul Rahman Jassim Al Hammadi, said that the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training reviews the various distinguished technical and vocational programs offered by the Al Jazeera Institute of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi, the Al Jahili Institute of Science and Technology in Al Ain, the Baynouna Institute of Science and Technology in the Al Dhafra region, and the Education and Vocational Development Center in the region. Shahama in Abu Dhabi.

Halkin, the leading regional company in the design and production of guided weapon systems and others, affiliated to Edge, announced the signing of a contract worth 2.14 billion dirhams with the UAE Armed Forces to supply it with short-range guided ammunition systems.

Under the new contract, the UAE Armed Forces will receive precision-guided “Thunder P3 Light” munitions from Hulken.

This munition has been designed to integrate with the MK family of general purpose air munitions and will be equipped with semi-active laser guidance.

Lockheed Martin entered into a partnership with four companies operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to provide instrumentation, calibration and maintenance services for the company’s aircraft ground support equipment, and these included Al-Taif (a subsidiary of Edge Group), Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al-Bahar “Al-Bahr Group”, “Arab Cal” and TLD MEAI (a subsidiary of Alvest Group), which in turn will contribute to improving equipment sustainability operations in the region by reducing implementation times and costs for US forces and allies operating in the Gulf.

Caracal, EDGE’s leading small arms manufacturer, has signed a license agreement with India’s ICOMM, a leading developer and manufacturer of missiles and their subsystems, communications and electronic warfare systems, electro-optics, shelters, vehicles, as well as systems technology. Others, such as drones and anti-drone systems.

“Fairy”, an Emirati plane carrying out combat missions

And it hides from radar. During its participation in the “IDEX 2023” exhibition, the “ADASI” company, which is affiliated with the “EDGE” group, displayed the “Guniya” aircraft, which is an unmanned Emirati aircraft that reaches a speed of more than 1,000 kilometers per hour, and is not monitored or tracked by radar. It carries out air combat operations with land and sea support, and it was manufactured in the UAE by experts and technicians from the country’s citizens.

The aircraft is 10.5 meters long, six and a half meters wide, and can carry 480 kilograms (about half a ton) of ammunition.

The ADASI company stated that the unmanned combat air vehicle “Geniya” provides an independent and technologically superior means for carrying out a wide range of military operations, with a high payload and a wide range, in addition to its ability to operate at high speed, and the ground control station designed to monitor and direct the system is displayed alongside the vehicle. .