Following public protests against the military coup in Myanmar, mostly organized via social media, the mobile Internet was blocked on Saturday on instructions from the government. According to media reports, Twitter and Instagram should also be blocked after Facebook.

The British organization Netblocks, which documents Internet blocking worldwide, spoke of a “nationwide Internet blackout” in Myanmar. The data volume fell to 16 percent of the normal volume on Saturday due to restrictions and power cuts.

The Norwegian operator Telenor announced that all mobile operators active in the country had been instructed by the Ministry of Transport and Communication to temporarily switch off the mobile Internet.

The government referred to the “spread of false news” and “the stability of the country” as reasons for the Internet block, Telenor continued. The company had implemented the instruction in order not to endanger the safety of the employees on site, but was deeply concerned about the restrictions.

Twitter and Facebook responded with sharp criticism on Saturday. The lockdown undermines public debate and people’s right to be heard, a Twitter spokesperson said. “We urge the authorities to order the unblocking of all social media,” said a representative from Facebook.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Despite the internet blackout, the biggest protests to date against the takeover of power by the military took place on Saturday. In the economic metropolis of Rangoon, young demonstrators in particular demanded the release of the de facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi under shouts such as “Down with the military dictatorship!”

Meanwhile, a foreigner was taken into custody by the army for the first time since the coup last Monday. So did Suu Kyi’s long-time economic advisor, Australian professor Sean Turnell. “I’ve been arrested and may be charged with something. I don’t know what that could be, ”Turnell told the BBC.

On Saturday morning, around 3,000 people gathered for a protest march near the university in Rangoon. People waved flags and held up three fingers in the air as a sign of civil protest. The color red was everywhere – the color of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD).

A large number of riot police blocked the nearby roads around the university, two cars with water cannons were ready for use.

The military had put to power on Monday

“They do not respect the voices of our people and I think they are betraying the country,” said a protester in Rangoon about the military leadership, who took power with a coup on Monday and overthrew the civilian government. “Our revolution begins today.” The demonstrators want to take to the streets again on Sunday.

The military in Myanmar reverted to power on Monday night. Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been the de facto head of government since 2016, was arrested just under three months after her clear election victory along with numerous other politicians and is said to be under house arrest.

On Friday, the UN succeeded in making direct contact with the army command in Myanmar for the first time. The special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener has clearly expressed the position of the UN in a conversation with the deputy army chief, said UN Secretary General António Guterres. (dpa, AFP)