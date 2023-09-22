Underground: a missile from the Russian Armed Forces hit a plant in Kharkov where they produce tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military hit the V. A. Malyshev plant in Kharkov with a missile attack, where tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are produced for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported by RIA News with reference to underground workers.

As Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the pro-Russian underground in Nikolaev, clarified, the Kharkov Transport Engineering Plant (KZTM), part of the Ukroboronprom concern, repairs and produces tanks and engines. The nearby Frunze Metal Products Plant also came under attack.

The underground fighter noted that the missile strike was carried out at about six in the morning on September 21 on the Slobodsky district of Kharkov. The underground recorded six explosions, the third of which was accompanied by flames, a column of smoke and sparks.

According to Lebedev, the Kharkov underground members transmitted information in advance about the delivery of equipment to the factories’ warehouses, after which a precise missile hit occurred.

On the morning of September 21, the head of the Kharkov Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleg Sinegubov reported damage to an industrial building in the Slobodsky district as a result of an explosion.