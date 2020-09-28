Azerbaijani troops launched a tank offensive in the southern direction of the contact line in Karabakh, as a result of the resistance of the anti-tank armed forces, they lost ten armored vehicles, said the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan.

Stepanyan posted the video from the scene of the military clash on her Facebook page. Also, footage of the tank battle was published on the NKR Defense Army’s YouTube channel.

A little earlier, the representative of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that the Armenian servicemen are successfully repelling Azerbaijan’s attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan said that about 30 people from the Armenian side were killed in the region. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that the losses of the Armenian army are about 550 people.

Let us remind you that Baku and Yerevan have disputed the ownership of this region since 1988, when Nagorno-Karabakh seceded from the Azerbaijan SSR. On September 27, the sides announced shelling on the territory of the republic. Martial law was declared in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia, the EU and the UN called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to cease fire.

However, hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh continued throughout the night and continued in the afternoon on September 28.