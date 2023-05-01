Military expert Tymoshenko: it is useless for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use drones against Russian nuclear power plants

Military expert, retired colonel Mikhail Timoshenko in a conversation with Ura.ru explainedWhy does it make no sense for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to use their unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to attack Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs). According to him, such objects are able to withstand a plane crash, so they cannot be destroyed using drones.

“Here you need to understand what the warhead power of these drones is. After all, generally speaking, nuclear reactors during construction are calculated in such a way that they must withstand the fall of an aircraft on them, ”he said.

Timoshenko suggested that UAVs, if hit accurately, could damage the turbine or power generating shops, noting that the reactor itself would continue to operate. He stressed that Kyiv makes such attacks only to intimidate the Russians, threatening to “arrange a second Chernobyl.”

Earlier it became known that a Ukrainian drone attacked infrastructure in the village of Tsapovka in the Belgorod region.