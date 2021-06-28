Military expert Alexei Leonkov spoke about the uniqueness of the latest S-500 Prometheus air defense system, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Zircon hypersonic missile, which will be put on alert in the near future. The specialist in a conversation with “Lenta.ru” noted that at the moment there is nothing like this in the arsenals of other countries.

According to Leonkov, the S-500 Prometheus is unique in that in terms of its characteristics it occupies an intermediate position between the air defense and anti-missile defense complexes, as if linking them into a single whole. “There are heights and speeds that, for example, air defense systems do not reach, and missile defense, as they say, does not deal with such things. Therefore, the emergence of such a system was justified, ”the military expert emphasized.

The specialist said that from the moment the S-500 goes into service with the Russian army, Russia will have a unified aerospace echeloned defense system. “We will close all heights in air and outer space, we will be ready to repel any massive attack of air and space attack means,” Leonkov summed up.

Regarding the RS-28 “Sarmat” rocket, the expert said: it will replace the R-36M “Voyevoda”. The main feature of this strategic intercontinental ballistic missile is that it is capable of delivering 10 to 15 hypersonic warheads to target locations, which use Russian guided hypersonic technology, the specialist said.

“If we are talking about the 15-head version, these are 450 kilotons of warheads, and if we are talking about the 10-head version, then they have a capacity of 750 kilotons. At the same time, the range of destruction is very large, which allows you to launch a missile in any direction, through the north, south, west, east – it does not matter, it will still reach its target. And it will fly in the shortest possible time, ”Leonkov shared.

According to him, the missile was created taking into account the fact that a potential enemy in the launch zone may have mobile missile defense systems. Therefore, the starting stage of this rocket, that is, the period for which it enters the reference orbit, is very short. “The missile defense systems of a potential enemy are unlikely to be able to stop it at this stage,” the expert noted.

The Zircon hypersonic missile will become the main weapon of the Russian navy, Leonkov said. It will be installed on all warships – modern and those undergoing modernization, as well as on submarines.

“For this we have developed a universal launcher. It is now being installed on all ships of new projects and on submarines. It can work with missiles of the “Caliber” family, with missiles “Onyx” and with this hypersonic missile “Zircon”, which in its characteristics, of course, exceeds everything that we have in the arsenal of anti-ship weapons. The range of her defeat is up to 1000 kilometers, while she develops a speed of the order of ten Mach numbers. Nobody can stop such a rocket, ”the expert said.

He is convinced that thanks to the Zircon missile system, as well as the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system, the access and maneuver denial zone will move away from the Russian borders by a distance of about two thousand kilometers. In conclusion, Leonkov stressed that “there is nothing like this abroad.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with graduates of military universities in the Kremlin, announced the supply of a new unique weapon on alert duty. He specified that among the new weapons systems are the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the Zircon shipborne hypersonic missile, and the S-500 Prometheus anti-aircraft systems.