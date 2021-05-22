A military expert, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko, assessed the information voiced by the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu about the mass identification of shortcomings in Russian weapons during the operation in Syria. His words on Saturday, May 22nd, leads RIA News…

“War tests weapons in practice, in real battles, not in suitable conditions. This is a natural process, it should not be dramatized, ”said Korotchenko.

According to him, thanks to tests in real combat conditions in Syria, it became obvious that some of the Russian-made weapons “do not meet the requirements of modern military equipment” and need modernization. As a result, a number of samples have already been finalized, the expert emphasized.

On May 21, during his speech at the New Knowledge marathon, Shoigu said that the Russian military in Syria faced “unpleasant surprises” when they discovered that some weapons that had been tested and adopted by the army were in fact unsuitable for use in real conditions. As a result, it was decided to remove almost a dozen samples from service. In particular, according to the minister, it was about the complexes of electronic warfare, communications and intelligence, as well as about strike complexes.

The Syrian civil war began in March 2011. The main participants in the conflict are government forces on the side of President Bashar al-Assad, the so-called moderate opposition and Islamist groups. The opposition is supported by Turkey, Russia is helping the Assad government.