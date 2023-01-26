On January 26, military expert Vasily Dandykin, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the prospects for the supply of the Russian Marker robot to the special operation zone in Ukraine.

“This is a promising direction. We had engineering barrier robots, including combat modules with robots. But if we see the work of engineering robots, then the fire support vehicle is a distant prospect. Now we need to do everything so that we have more T-90M Proryv tanks, more trained tank crews, self-propelled artillery crews, ”he said.

The expert added that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) receive foreign Abrams and Leopard tanks, everything will be decided by the characteristics of the vehicles, as well as the professionalism of Russian tankmen, anti-tankmen, and pilots.

“This is a serious moment where our guys will clash with those who believe that they have better tanks and crews. For some reason, I think that ours will prove the opposite, ”concluded Dandykin.

Earlier in the day, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Tsarskie Wolves military adviser special squad, said that the Abrams and Leopard tanks would not be a problem for the Marker strike version of the robot. Rogozin explained that the combat version of the Marker robot in the control system has an electronic catalog with images of targets both in the visible range and in the infrared.

On January 14, it was reported that Russian forces used the upgraded T-90M Proryv tank as part of combat missions in the Kherson direction. As tank commander Ruslan said, during the special operation in Ukraine, the T-90M proved to be a reliable and convenient combat vehicle.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

