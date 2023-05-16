Today, Tuesday, the military escalation in Sudan entered its second month, as gunfire and clashes continued.

Residents said they could hear artillery shelling and explosions.

In the Sudanese capital, eyewitnesses said they heard the sound of shelling, clashes and explosions in southern Khartoum and the neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman, which are separated from the capital by the Nile River.

The escalation, which began on April 15, has led to about 200,000 people seeking refuge in neighboring countries, and the displacement of more than 700,000 people inside Sudan.

Officials have recorded 676 deaths and more than 5,500 injuries.

One of the residents, Ayman Hassan, 32, said, “We left our house to a relative’s house in Khartoum to escape.”

And the talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah resulted in a declaration of principles that provides for facilitating aid access and protecting civilians.